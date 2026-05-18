Last week, the Diocese of Salford, England, formally announced that a cause for canonization had been opened for Pedro Ballester, a young man who died from cancer aged 21.

According to Jack Valero, director of the Opus Dei Communications Office in Great Britain, who knew Ballester from when he was a baby, he was a cheerful and friendly young man who was also known to question bishops about their plans for their diocese.

Speaking to Crux Now, Valero joked that a bishop told him that Ballester, who was a numerary in Opus Dei, was “more incisive than the pope” due to the questions he would ask the bishop when he visited him in hospital.