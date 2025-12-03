Listen

In Advent and at Christmas this year, we’re asking you to stand with us in our work to bring you the news. We know you value the very best in Catholic journalism because you are reading our pages.

The independence Crux requires in order to bring you the reportage and analysis of news and affairs you need to stay informed, well, that isn’t cheap.

Here are two things you can do right now—today—to help sustain us:

Support Crux with a subscription or a one-time contribution

Share our stories and invite your friends to read and subscribe to Crux

In just the past week, 25 new monthly supporters and 30 one-time donors have joined the ranks of our community—a tremendous sign of encouragement as we work toward our goal of 500 new supporters before Christmas.

Every dollar we receive directly funds our coverage of the global Church, especially our reporting on the plight of persecuted Christians around the world.

Whether you choose a one-time contribution or a monthly subscription, your gift strengthens our mission and ensures these vital stories are told with clarity, courage, and integrity, according to the highest standards of journalistic excellence.

In gratitude,

The Crux Team