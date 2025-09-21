Listen

There are many mysteries and challenges surrounding prayer. As a help to navigating these realities, the Catechism of the Catholic Church gives us three facts about prayer: 1) It is always possible to pray; 2) Prayer is a necessity; and 3) Prayer and Christian life are inseparable.

Our hearts were made for God, and so wherever our hearts find themselves – no matter the location or the time – they’re able to turn to God and pray. There is no place or time that can ban or bar the prayer of God’s people.

The Catechism teaches: “It is always possible to pray: the time of the Christian is that of the risen Christ who is with us always, no matter what tempests may arise. Our time is in the hands of God.”

Saint John Chrysostom explains: “It is possible to offer fervent prayer even while walking in public or strolling alone, or seated in your shop, . . . while buying or selling, . . . or even while cooking.”

Since prayer can be made and offered anywhere, we are called to readily avail ourselves of its comfort and grace. Life cannot be lived well without grace and prayer is an active channel to receive the grace we need in the joys and struggles of our lives.

Prayer should not be seen as an option. We need prayer just like we need food and oxygen. In our secular age, we have forgotten this pressing truth. As believers, we need to counteract the influence of secularism and turn quickly to the power of prayer.

The Catechism teaches: “Prayer is a vital necessity. Proof from the contrary is no less convincing: if we do not allow the Spirit to lead us, we fall back into the slavery of sin. How can the Holy Spirit be our life if our heart is far from him?”

The way of grace is the way of prayer. The abundant life is only found in the mystery of prayer. As believers, we need to live and give witness to the urgency and power of prayer. Rather than follow the path of secularism, which denies the existence of God and the reality of grace, we are called to quickly turn to prayer and drink from its rich wellsprings.

Without prayer, the darkness and meaninglessness of sin rule our lives. Without prayer, nihilism blankets our hearts with darkness. Without prayer, we endlessly follow our own paths in a circular motion devoid of love and purpose. Prayer lifts our hearts, empowers our souls, and helps us to encounter God and know of his love.

The Catechism reminds us: “Nothing is equal to prayer; for what is impossible it makes possible, what is difficult, easy…. For it is impossible, utterly impossible, for the man who prays eagerly and invokes God ceaselessly ever to sin.”

Prayer is the blood pressure of the soul. If prayer is lacking, the soul is off-kilter, sluggish, and unhealthy. If prayer is present, the soul is strong, energetic, and robust.

The Catechism gives an unsettling quote from Saint Alphonsus Liguori: “Those who pray are certainly saved; those who do not pray are certainly damned.”

The soul that prays can know God, experience his love, know of his mercy, and rely on his presence and providence. The souls that do not pray make God a stranger in their lives. They question the credibility of love, deny mercy to themselves and others, seek vengeance, and wander aimlessly through life not knowing of God’s presence and purpose for their lives.

Emphasizing this point, the Catechism teaches: “Prayer and Christian life are inseparable, for they concern the same love and the same renunciation, proceeding from love; the same filial and loving conformity with the Father’s plan of love; the same transforming union in the Holy Spirit who conforms us more and more to Christ Jesus; the same love for all men, the love with which Jesus has loved us. ‘Whatever you ask the Father in my name, he [will] give it to you. This I command you, to love one another.’”

Spiritual wisdom explains: “He ‘prays without ceasing’ who unites prayer to works and good works to prayer. Only in this way can we consider as realizable the principle of praying without ceasing.”

If we are going to live the abundant life of the children of God, then we must pray so that we can bathe in God’s grace and be strengthened by his presence.

For spiritual help and resources on prayer, visit Daily Discipleship with Father Kirby.