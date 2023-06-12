Listen to this story:

As regular readers of Crux know, we’ve been running a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family of our managing editor, Charles Collins, and his wife Claire and their two boys, as Charley is suffering a devastating illness.

So far we’ve raised more than £32,000 (the family lives in the UK), which is the equivalent of more than $40,000. As a reminder, you can make a donation on the GoFundMe site and it will automatically be converted into dollars or whatever currency you use on your credit card statement or your bank account.

To date, we’ve had donations from more than 470 people.

For all of that, we’re eternally grateful. However, it only scratches the surface of the need, so I’m encouraging all of us … no, really, I’m begging all of us … to keep going.

In the meantime, here’s an update from Claire.

Last week Charley underwent a six-hour vascular surgery to remove a mycotic aneurysm in his abdomen. The procedure was successful, and he is back recovering in intensive care.

He is facing heart surgery which hasn’t yet been booked but, I am being warned, could be very soon.

As ever, we are proudly grateful for your keeping Charley in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

That’s two incredibly challenging surgeries in a short span of time, and they represent only the beginning of Charley’s recovery. The family’s needs are destined to be massive and long-term.

Look, I’m nobody’s idea of a spiritual guide. However, as I write this it’s Sunday, which is the feast of Corpus Christi, the “Body of Christ.” The feast refers, of course, principally to the Eucharist, but there’s also the dimension in which we’re all part of the mystical body of Christ … and, as St. Paul taught us long ago, “If one part [of the body] suffers, all the parts suffer with it.”

Charley and his family are suffering right now, and I’m asking us not to remain indifferent. If you can help, please do!

Here’s the link to make a contribution. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.