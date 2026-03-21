On Thursday, Pope Leo XIV announced a meeting for this coming October to discuss one of his immediate predecessor’s most controversial documents: Amoris Laetitia.

Officially a post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation released in May of 2016 after two major synod assemblies on various aspects of family life in the twenty-first century, the 256-page Amoris Laetitia presented Francis’s thoughts on Christian family life and the sacrament of marriage.

The controversy was mostly caused by one paragraph in Chapter 8 of Amoris, which was on “Accompanying, Discerning and Integrating Weakness” and dealt with couples in what the Catholic Church has often called “irregular situations,” usually canonically invalid marriages.