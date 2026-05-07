Dear Reader,

You may have noticed that Crux Now recently introduced a new subscription model for full access to our content. I wanted to take a moment to explain why we made this change.

In recent years, the media landscape has shifted dramatically, and traditional advertising is no longer enough to sustain independent journalism. Rather than rely on institutional funding or outside pressures, Crux Now is now fully reader-supported—allowing us to continue producing serious, independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic church.

Last year, Crux Now reached 2.4 million readers worldwide and recorded nearly 7 million page views—all on a remarkably small budget. To continue our reporting and expand our coverage, we need your support.

If you are already a subscriber, thank you. Your support keeps our journalism going. If you have not yet subscribed, we encourage you to do so.

We are committed to keeping the news accessible to everyone. If a subscription is not financially possible for you, please contact us and we will work with you to provide access.

Please note that if you are not ready to subscribe, you can also read 3 premium articles each month for free by registering on our website.

We know there have been a few technical bumps during this transition, and we appreciate your patience. Below are links to some frequently asked questions, which are especially helpful for existing and past donors:

Thank you for being a valued member of the Crux Now community.

Warm regards,

Deirdre

Deirdre Brennan

Publisher, Crux Now Media