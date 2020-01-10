Love is never indifferent to other’s suffering, pope says

Real love “must lead you to do good, to get your hands dirty with works of love,” the pope said Jan. 10 at morning Mass in the chapel of his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae.

Commenting especially on 1 John 4:19-21, Francis said the Bible “does not mince words.” In fact, he said, the Bible tells people, “If you say you love God and you hate your brother or sister, you’re on the other side; you’re a liar.”

If someone says, “I love God, I pray, I enter into ecstasy, and then tosses aside others, hates them, doesn’t love them or simply is indifferent to them,” the pope noted, St. John doesn’t say, “You’re wrong,” but “you’re a liar.”

“The Bible is clear because being a liar is the devil’s way of being. He is the Great Liar, the New Testament tells us; he is the father of lies. That’s the definition of Satan the Bible gives us,” the pope said.

Love “is expressed by doing good,” he said.

A Christian does not get points for just standing by, he said. Love is “concrete” and faces the challenges, struggles and messiness of everyday life.

Indifference, he said, “is a way of not loving God and not loving neighbor that is a bit hidden.”

Francis quoted St. Alberto Hurtado, who said, “It is good not to do evil, but it is evil not to do good.”

On a truly Christian path, one does not find those who are indifferent, “those who wash their hands of problems, those who don’t want to get involved to help, to do good,” he said. “False mystics are not there, those with hearts distilled like water who say they love God but forget to love their neighbor.”

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.