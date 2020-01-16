 Pope names bishops for Ukrainian dioceses in England, Australia

Pope names bishops for Ukrainian dioceses in England, Australia

Pope names bishops for Ukrainian dioceses in England, Australia

Pope Francis is pictured with Archbishop Georg Ganswein, prefect of the papal household, during his general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican Jan. 15, 2020. (Credit: Paul Haring/CNS.)

Pope Francis named new bishops for the Ukrainian Catholic dioceses in London and in Melbourne, Australia.

ROME — Pope Francis named new bishops for the Ukrainian Catholic dioceses in London and in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican announced Jan. 15 that Francis named Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Canadian Eparchy of New Westminster, British Columbia, to be the new bishop of the Eparchy of the Holy Family of London in Great Britain.

Nowakowski, 61, had led the Canadian diocese since 2007.

Also Jan. 15, the Vatican said Francis accepted the resignation of 76-year-old Bishop Peter Stasiuk, who had led the Eparchy of Sts. Peter and Paul of Melbourne since early 1993.

To succeed Stasiuk, the pope named Redemptorist Father Mykola Bychok, who will celebrate his 40th birthday Feb. 13.

Bychok, who was born in Ternopil, Ukraine, was serving at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic parish in Newark, New Jersey, at the time of his appointment. He entered the Redemptorist order in 1997 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2005.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo