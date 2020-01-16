Pope names bishops for Ukrainian dioceses in England, Australia

ROME — Pope Francis named new bishops for the Ukrainian Catholic dioceses in London and in Melbourne, Australia.

The Vatican announced Jan. 15 that Francis named Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Canadian Eparchy of New Westminster, British Columbia, to be the new bishop of the Eparchy of the Holy Family of London in Great Britain.

Nowakowski, 61, had led the Canadian diocese since 2007.

Also Jan. 15, the Vatican said Francis accepted the resignation of 76-year-old Bishop Peter Stasiuk, who had led the Eparchy of Sts. Peter and Paul of Melbourne since early 1993.

To succeed Stasiuk, the pope named Redemptorist Father Mykola Bychok, who will celebrate his 40th birthday Feb. 13.

Bychok, who was born in Ternopil, Ukraine, was serving at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic parish in Newark, New Jersey, at the time of his appointment. He entered the Redemptorist order in 1997 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2005.

