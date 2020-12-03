Pope sets up foundation for global prayer network

Pope sets up foundation for global prayer network

An illustration of Pope Francis' prayer intention for December 2020 was published by the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer. On Dec. 3, 2020, Pope Francis established a Vatican foundation to support the network. (Credit: CNS photo/courtesy Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network.)

Pope Francis has made the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer, a Vatican foundation.

ROME — Pope Francis has made the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer, a Vatican foundation.

In a document published Dec. 3, the feast of St. Francis Xavier and the 176th anniversary of the network’s beginning at a Jesuit novitiate in France, Pope Francis noted how, through the years, the network became more closely tied to the Vatican, particularly through the publication of the pope’s monthly prayer intentions.

Now, the efforts also include the filming and distribution each month of “The Pope Video,” featuring Pope Francis commenting on the monthly prayer intention.

The network, long seen as a Jesuit ministry, supports “the evangelizing mission of the Holy Father through prayers” and should encourage “a mission of compassion for the world,” said the preamble to the new foundation’s statutes.

Jesuit Father Frederic Fornos, international director of the Worldwide Prayer Network, was named the foundation’s first director.

The statutes specify that the director should be a Jesuit proposed by the order’s superior general and appointed by the pope. He will be part of the foundation’s administrative council, which will include three other Jesuits and a person named by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

The foundation’s initial funding, it said, would consist of the equivalent of about $460,000.

The foundation, Pope Francis said, should propose to Catholics a spiritual path called “The Way of the Heart,” which brings “compassion for the world and for human beings” together with a commitment to missionary discipleship.

“The Holy Father entrusts to the foundation the mission of making known, promoting and stimulating prayer for his intentions, which express the challenges facing humanity and the mission of the church,” it said.

“The people who accept and pray for these intentions open their gaze and their hearts to the needs of the world, making their own the joys and hopes, pain and suffering of humanity and of the church,” it said. Their daily prayer commitments “inspire them to carry out spiritual and corporal works of mercy.”

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Keep Independent Support Us

Latest Stories

Support Us T aking the Catholic Pulse Keep Independent For the cost of a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you can help keep the lights on at Crux.
Keep Independent Support Us

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2020 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo