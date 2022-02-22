This is the logo for the Holy Year of Mercy, which opened Dec. 8, 2015, and ended on Nov. 20, 2016. (Credit: CNS/Courtesy of Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization.)

ROME — The Vatican is looking for designs for the official logo for the Holy Year 2025 that will highlight its theme, “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The design should be “simple and intuitive,” it said, and work in a variety of sizes when printed on “paper, plastic, fabrics, hangings/posters, decals, stickers, film and large and small gadgets.”

The Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, the Vatican office Pope Francis has tapped to coordinate the jubilee planning, announced Feb. 22 that it was opening an international competition for the logo design; entries can be submitted by an amateur or professional artist working individually or as part of a group.

Participants with a unique piece of art to offer can begin uploading their designs April 1 at www.iubilaeum2025.va/en/logo.html; the deadline for entries is May 20.

A committee formed by the council will choose the winner whose work will become the “distinctive symbol for all the activities of the jubilee.”

Satisfaction at being chosen is the only reward the Vatican is offering.

The logo, the council said, should be “an expression both of the universality of the church’s message and of the particular spiritual needs of our contemporaries, who find comfort in this message, inspired by the theme of hope.”

Held every 25 years since 1470, a holy year or jubilee is a time of pilgrimage, prayer, repentance and acts of mercy, based on the Old Testament tradition of a jubilee year of rest, forgiveness and renewal.