Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a private audience at the Vatican on Saturday. Francis recently said that the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war in Ukraine. (Credit: Vatican News.)

Listen

ROME – On Monday the Vatican confirmed a recent phone call between a top official and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and voiced its hope that any ceasefire agreement reached would be free of any “preconditions.”

In a March 17 statement, the Vatican confirmed that three days prior, on March 14, Zelenskyy spoke with Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin over the phone, which Zelenskyy wrote about the same day on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

During that conversation, the Vatican said, Zelenskyy “expressed his wishes for a quick recovery for the Holy Father Francis and informed of the ceasefire initiative proposed by the United States, which Ukraine has adhered to.”

“In this regard, the Holy See, while renewing its prayer for peace in Ukraine, hopes that the parties involved will seize the opportunity for a sincere dialogue, not subject to preconditions of any kind, and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace,” the Vatican said.

It also urged that “everything possible be done for the release of prisoners,” which was also a point of discussion during the call.

The reference to a ceasefire absent of “preconditions of any kind” appears to be a direct response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who during a March 13 press conference said he wanted a ceasefire, but that any agreement would need to provide for the surrender of Ukrainian forces in Russian-occupied territory, guarantees that Ukraine would not use the ceasefire to remobilize, and that some form of monitoring of the agreement be established.

These are conditions which Zelenskyy has refused, insisting on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the need for security guarantees.

Zelenskyy in a March 14 post on X wished Pope Francis, who has been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for a month battling double pneumonia, good health and thanked the pontiff for his “moral support of our people” and his help in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

“The Holy See has received a list of Ukrainians being held in Russian prisons and camps. We are counting on the [Vatican’s] support for their release,” Zelenskyy said, saying a prisoner exchange and “an unconditional 30-day full interim ceasefire” are the first steps toward “a just and lasting peace.”

“Ukraine is ready to take these steps because the Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone. Meanwhile, the world sees how Russia is deliberately setting conditions that only complicate and drag out the process, as Russia is the only party that wants the war to continue and diplomacy to break down,” he said.

The phone call came amid ongoing discussions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy backing a United States proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on the ground at the front line.

A delegation from Ukraine recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to discuss negotiations for a ceasefire in a bid to repair damage done during an explosive Feb. 28 meeting between Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office.

Putin in addition to outlining his conditions for a ceasefire also appealed to Pope Francis during the March 13 press conference, wishing the pontiff “good health” and insisting on how “particularly useful it is that in the complicated international scenario Russia and the Holy See continue to dialogue” as they have done so far.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen