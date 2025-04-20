Listen

ROME – In a series of unusual events, Pope Francis and United States Vice President JD Vance had a private greeting at the Vatican Easter morning while Mass was being celebrated by a papal aide in St. Peter’s Square.

According to an April 20 statement from the Vatican, “This morning, just after 11:30, at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis had a brief private meeting with the Vice President of the United States.”

“The encounter, which lasted a few minutes, provided the opportunity to exchange Easter greetings,” the statement said.

Vance met with Pope Francis ahead of the traditional noontime Urbi et Orbi blessing, to the city and to the world, and attended Mass later at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, whose archpriest is American Cardinal James Harvey.

The greeting between the pope and Vance took place as Easter morning Mass was concluding in St. Peter’s Square, and which was celebrated by Italian Cardinal Angelo Comastri, archpriest emeritus of St. Peter’s Basilica.

A day prior, Vance held high-level meetings at the Vatican with officials in the Secretariat of State, discussing a variety of issues including the sensitive topic of immigration, over which the pope and the U.S. have been at odds.

RELATED: Vance, top Vatican aides discussed migration, religious freedom, political tension

Vance arrived in Italy Friday in his first official state visit to Italy and the Vatican since the election, meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that morning before attending a Good Friday Passion service in St. Peter’s Basilica.

On Saturday he met with the Holy See by the Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Secretary for Relations with States, British Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

According to the Vatican, the parties had “an exchange of opinions” on a variety of issues including the contentious topic of migration, as well as religious freedom, global conflicts, difficult humanitarian situations, and prisoners.

Other issues “of mutual interest were also discussed,” a Vatican statement said, but did not provide details about what these issues were.

Hope was also expressed for “serene collaboration” between the government and the Catholic Church in the U.S., “whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.”

A statement from Vance said the two sides discussed “their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace.”

RELATED: Vance visit comes as Vatican readies to enlist US in recovering suppressed group’s money

At the conclusion of Sunday’s Mass and after the brief greeting with Vance, Pope Francis appeared on the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi Easter blessing, to the city and to the world.

Speaking with a raspy and weak voice, he wished faithful a happy Easter and said he would ask an aide, papal master of ceremonies Archbishop Diego Ravelli, to read his prepared Easter message, in which he prayed for peace in the world, especially in global hotspots ranging from Ukraine and Gaza to Myanmar and South Sudan.

The 88-year-old pontiff is recovering from a 38-day hospital stay for a complex respiratory infection and double pneumonia. He was discharged March 23 and has continued drug, respiratory, motor and speech therapy. While in theory observing a two-month period of rest, he has made several surprise appearances and select outings.

He visited Rome’s Regina Coeli prison Holy Thursday, where he greeted inmates, and he made a brief surprise appearance inside St. Peter’s Basilica Saturday evening ahead of the Easter Vigil, where he prayed in silence for a few minutes and greeted families before leaving.

The drive-by Easter greeting between the pope and Vance came as a surprise, as many had expected a meeting to happen Saturday, when Vance was at the Vatican for meetings with Parolin and Gallagher.

It is highly unusual for the pope to meet heads of state and other top government officials on major religious feasts, let alone during the celebration of a major liturgy.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen