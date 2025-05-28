Pope Leo XIV holds his first weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia.)

ROME – Pope Leo XIV Wednesday appealed for an end to hostilities in both Ukraine and Gaza, asking for dialogue, the cessation of violence, the freedom of Israeli hostages and for humanitarian law to be respected.

Speaking at the close of his May 28 general audience, the pope said that his thoughts in recent days “often go to the Ukrainian people, struck by new, serious attacks against civilians and infrastructure.”

“I assure my closeness and my prayers for all victims, especially for children and families,” he said.

His appeal comes as both Russia and Ukraine have launched a series of drone attacks against one another, despite ongoing peace negotiations and despite claims from Moscow that it was finalizing its own peace proposal to end the war that has been raging for three years.

Ukrainian air force officials said Tuesday that the previous night Russia had deployed some 60 drones across multiple regions, injuring 10 people, with Kyiv air defenses saying they intercepted 43 of them.

In the central Ukrainian town of Dnipropetrovsk, the local governor, according to Al-Jazeera, said residential properties and an agricultural site had been damaged by Russian strikes, while in Kherson a 59-year-old man and six municipal workers were wounded.

The strikes came shortly after Ukraine endured one of the heaviest air offensives since the outbreak of the full-scale war in February 2022, with some 355 drone strikes occurring on Sunday alone, according to Ukraine’s air force, marking a record number.

This latest escalation in hostilities prompted backlash from United States President Donald Trump, who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of going “absolutely crazy.”

Russia has said its strikes were in response to increased strikes by Ukraine on its own civilians, and accused Kyiv of attempting to “disrupt” peace efforts.

Russia said on Tuesday that its huge aerial assaults in recent days were a “response” to escalating Ukrainian drone attacks on its own civilians, accusing Kyiv of trying to “disrupt” peace efforts.

In a statement the Russian Ministry of Defense said, “Kyiv, with the support of some European countries, has taken a series of provocative steps to thwart negotiations initiated by Russia.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to advance, claiming to have captured new territory in northeastern Ukraine as global leaders continue to efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Pope Leo XIV in his remarks Wednesday “I forcefully renew the appeal to stop the war and to support every initiative for dialogue and peace,” and he asked the world to join him “in praying for peace in Ukraine and wherever there is suffering from war.”

To this end, he also issued an appeal for peace in Gaza, lamenting the impact the conflict has had on children, in particular.

“From the Gaza Strip, the cries of mothers and fathers rise ever more intensely to heaven, as they hold the lifeless bodies of children, and who are continually forced to move in search of a little food and a safer shelter from the bombings,” he said.

The plea was a reference to the roughly 180,000 Palestinians who have been displaced seeking new places of shelter since Israel launched a fresh, intensified military offensive two weeks ago, according to the United Nations led Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

Israeli military has ordered broad evacuations amid its stated goal of defeating the Hamas militant group, capturing roughly 75 percent of the Gaza Strip, and moving civilians to an area in the south secured by Israeli forces.

Hunger is also a major concern for Gaza’s 2.1 million residents, with Israel allowing just small portions of food into the territory amid increased airstrikes, one of which Monday hit a school where families were sheltering, resulting in the deaths of some 30 people, including at least 18 children, according to a Gaza rescue group.

Israel’s military has defended the strike, saying it was targeting a Hamas cell based there while planning attacks.

Due to the lack of access to humanitarian aid, extreme hunger in Gaza is widespread after a near 3-month ban on food, medicine and other supplies, with Israel finally allowing in limited quantities due to pressure from the United States.

However, Israel continues to face pressure from aid groups and criticism from the international community, including its Western allies, who have condemned its latest military offensive and humanitarian blockade, with some calling it a “genocide” and organizing protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied the allegations of genocide and has accused the British, French and Canadian leaders, for their condemnation of the offensive, of “siding with Hamas,” arguing that the Israeli military’s actions are meant to secure the freedom of the 58 hostages still in captivity.

With deaths and hunger increasing and no clear solution in sight, Pope Leo Wednesday asked all those in positions of responsibility to “cease fire, let all the hostages be freed, let humanitarian law be fully respected!”

“Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us!” he said, asking for her intercession in obtaining an end to the conflicts.

