Pope Leo XIV blesses pilgrims at the weekly General Audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall in the Vatican on Aug. 27, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

Listen

Pope Leo XIV once again appealed for an end to the conflict in the Holy Land, where tens of thousands of people have died during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Speaking about his General Audience in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, the pontiff said the conflict is causing “so much terror, destruction, and death.”

The Gaza War broke out following an Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and saw 251 people taken as hostages.

Israel launched a retaliatory offensive in Gaza to oust Hamas from leadership, with the ensuing conflict resulting in the deaths of around 70,000 people to date in Gaza, according to Palestinian estimates.

A peace deal made earlier this year broke down, and Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza, killing thousands of people, most of them civilians.

On July 17, 2025, an Israeli tank fired on the Church of the Holy Family, the only Catholic parish in Gaza. The attack killed three people and injured several others, including Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of the church.

In his appeal on Aug. 27, Pope Leo implored that all hostages be freed, a permanent ceasefire be reached, the safe entry of humanitarian aid be facilitated, and humanitarian law be fully respected, “particularly the obligation to protect civilians and the prohibitions on collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force, and the forced displacement of populations.”

“Let us implore Mary, Queen of Peace, source of consolation and hope. May her intercession bring reconciliation and peace to that land so dear to all,” the pontiff said.

RELATED: British MP says Catholic Church has role to play for Palestine

On Wednesday morning, Gaza’s Ministry of Health run by Hamas claimed that ten Palestinians, including two children, died in Gaza due to the “famine and of malnutrition” in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health said this brings the total deaths of starvation to 313, with 119 of these being children. The total has not been verified by independent sources.

On Tuesday, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III issued a joint statement saying there is “no reason to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians” in Gaza.

The patriarchs noted that a few weeks ago, the Israeli government announced its decision to take control of Gaza City and that the media in recent days has repeatedly reported a massive military mobilization and preparations for an imminent offensive.

“At the time of this statement, evacuation orders were already in place for several neighborhoods in Gaza City. Reports of heavy bombardment continue to be received,” the statement says.

“There is more destruction and death in a situation that was already dramatic before this operation. It seems that the Israeli government’s announcement that ‘the gates of hell will open’ is indeed taking on tragic forms. The experience of past campaigns in Gaza, the declared intentions of the Israeli government with regard to the current operation, and the reports now reaching us from the ground, show that the operation is not just a threat, but a reality that is already in the process of being implemented,” the patriarchs continue.

Since the outbreak of the war, the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Catholic Holy Family Parish compound have been a refuge for hundreds of civilians.

The Church leaders said many of those seeking shelter at the Christian compounds are weakened and malnourished due to the hardships of the last months and leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south “would be nothing less than a death sentence.”

“We do not know exactly what will happen on the ground, not only for our community, but for the entire population. We can only repeat what we have already said: There can be no future based on captivity, displacement of Palestinians or revenge,” their statement says.

“This is not the right way. There is no reason to justify the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians,” the patriarchs continue.

“It is time to end this spiral of violence, to put an end to war and to prioritize the common good of the people. There has been enough devastation, in the territories and in people’s lives. There is no reason to justify keeping civilians as prisoners and hostages in dramatic conditions. It is now time for the healing of the long-suffering families on all sides,” they say.

“With equal urgency, we appeal to the international community to act for an end of this senseless and destructive war, and for the return of the missing people and the Israeli hostages,” the statement says.

On Wednesday, Pope Leo said he joined in the Joint Declaration of the Greek Orthodox and Latin Patriarchs of Jerusalem, “who [on Tuesday] called for an end to this spiral of violence, an end to the war, and a priority for the common good of all people.”

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome