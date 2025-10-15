Archbishop Filippo Iannone, right, and Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa hold a press conference to illustrate the changes in the Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

ROME – A group working to define and classify the crime of spiritual abuse in Canon Law is making progress and forging ahead, with its leader confirmed despite being transferred to another department.

Pope Francis in November 2024 authorized the creation of a working group to classify the crime of spiritual abuse in canon law, entrusting the task to both the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) and the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, and chaired by the latter.

As the then-prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, Italian Archbishop Filippo Iannone was named president of the working group.

However, after Pope Leo XIV last month appointed Iannone as prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, the working group was left without a president.

In a communique published Tuesday, Argentine Cardinal Victor Fernandez, prefect of the DDF, said that the group has been “working fruitfully” and he requested that Iannone, despite being transferred out of Legislative Texts, “be confirmed as head of this team.”

That request was approved by Pope Leo during an Oct. 10 audience with Fernandez, meaning the study group will continue working with Iannone at the helm, avoiding any potential delay in the process.

Pope Leo’s appointment of Iannone as his own replacement in the Dicastery for Bishops came as a surprise to many, however, the fact he put a fellow canonist in the position was seen as an act of continuity with the curial reforms of Pope Francis, as Iannone was involved in canonical restructuring of the curia, and it has also been interpreted by some observers as a bid of support to the study group’s work.

Fernandez’s request in his meeting with Pope Leo came the day after a panel of five judges was selected to hear evidence in the case against Slovene Father Marko Rupnik, who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of adult women.

Among other things, Rupnik is accused of manipulating the women by using false spiritual and mystical experiences to groom and assault them.

There is currently no clearly defined crime in Canon Law that would address this form of abuse, which has become more common in recent decades. Various experts have long complained that this legal lacuna has allowed alleged abusers such as Rupnik to avoid punishment.

Should the study group on spiritual abuse complete its work before the conclusion of the Rupnik proceedings, it is possible that the new crime would be applicable to his case, meaning he could be the first person formally charged with the canonical crime of spiritual abuse.

