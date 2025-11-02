Listen

Pope Leo XIV appealed for peace in war-torn Sudan on Sunday, condemning gruesome violence against noncombatants and calling for the removal of hindrances to humanitarian aid.

Sudan is the site of the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis on record, with about 14 million people displaced out of a population of 51 million. Famine is widespread, and outbreaks of cholera and other deadly diseases are increasing.

Rapid Support Forces militia (RSF), which grew out of the genocidal violence of the Darfur conflict 20 years ago, have been locked in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2023.

“With great sorrow,” the pontiff said in remarks following the Angelus prayer with pilgrims and tourists gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “I follow the tragic news coming from Sudan, particularly from the city of El Fasher, in devastated North Darfur.”

The RSF seized control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state following more than 500 days of siege, after forcing Sudan’s army to withdraw earlier this week.

Reports from the UN and other international observers indicate sick and wounded individuals being killed inside hospitals and other buildings being used as temporary medical centers.

“Indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on defenseless civilians, and severe obstacles to humanitarian action are causing unacceptable suffering to a population already exhausted by months of conflict,” the pontiff said Sunday.

“We pray that the Lord will welcome the deceased, support the suffering, and touch the hearts of those responsible,” Pope Leo XIV prayed.

“I renew my heartfelt appeal to the parties involved for a ceasefire and the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors.”

“Finally,” Leo said, “I urge the international community to intervene decisively and generously, to offer assistance and support those working tirelessly to provide relief.”

In his remarks following the traditional noonday prayer of Marian devotion, Pope Leo XIV also prayed for peace in Tanzania, from which there have been reports of post-election violence.

“We also pray for Tanzania,” Leo said, “where, following the recent political elections, clashes have erupted, resulting in numerous victims.

“I urge everyone to avoid all forms of violence and to pursue the path of dialogue,” Leo said.