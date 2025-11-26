Listen

Pope Leo XIV is wishing his fellow Americans a Happy Thanksgiving.

“I would encourage all people, especially with this beautiful feast that we have in the United States,” Leo told reporters on Tuesday, “which unites all people, people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of faith, but to say thank you to someone, to recognize that we all have received so many gifts.”

“First and foremost,” Leo said, “the gift of life, the gift of faith, the gift of unity, to encourage all people to try and promote peace and harmony and to give thanks to God for the many gifts we’ve been given.”

Leo was speaking ahead of his historic visit to Türkiye to mark the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea and to Lebanon as a pilgrim of peace and hope, which begins Thursday, November 27 and concludes Tuesday, December 2.

The pontiff offered his remarks in another wide-ranging exchange with journalists outside the gate of the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo on the evening of Tuesday, November 25, during which he also discussed his upcoming visit to Türkiye and Lebanon, the war in Ukraine, and the need to combat the scourge of violence against women with a “new mentality” on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Asked about violence in Lebanon, especially after Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut earlier this week Leo said, “It is always a concern.”

That acknowledgment echoed a remark he made earlier this month to Queen Rania of Jordan, who asked him, “Do you think it is safe to go to Lebanon?”

“Well,” Leo replied, “we’re going.”

On Tuesday, Leo urged all belligerents and all people “to abandon the use of weapons as a means of solving problems,” and “to come together, to respect one another, to sit down together at the table, to dialogue and to work together for solutions for the problems that affect us.”

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Leo noted how, “In dialogue there are various problems,” but said he would like “in any case to invite everyone to a ceasefire, because so many are still dying.”

“We must wait,” Leo also said, “thank God they are working [for peace], thank God,” adding, “it seems they are getting closer.”

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and Leo said, “We must begin with the formation of young people,” because “every person deserves respect,” and human person is possessed of inherent dignity.

“We must be people of peace who wish good for everyone,” calling for “a new mentality” in respectful of the dignity of persons.