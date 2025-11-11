Swiss Guards march in the St. Damasus Courtyard at the Vatican on Oct. 23, 2025. (Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP.)

Listen

ROME — The Vatican said Monday it was investigating a possible antisemitic incident, in which a Swiss Guard allegedly made a spitting gesture toward two Jewish women.

The alleged incident occurred during a papal audience Oct. 29, at the entrance to St. Peter’s Square. The audience that day was dedicated to marking the anniversary of a 1965 declaration on the church’s relations with Jews and other non-Christians.

The alleged victims were part of an international Jewish delegation attending the papal audience, during which Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed Catholic-Jewish relations and vowed to fight antisemitism.

One of the people involved, Israeli writer and theatre director Michal Govrin, told The Associated Press the incident happened as she was walking with a colleague through a side entrance to St. Peter’s Square, as part of an international delegation of Jews.

One of the Swiss Guards hissed the phrase “Les Juifs,” or “the Jews” in French, as they passed, Govrin said in a written statement.

“We were totally shocked,” she added. “Such an incident of Jewish hatred inside the Vatican?! In contrast to the Pope’s important words strongly condemning anti-Semitism and calling for collaboration and peace?!”

Govrin said her colleague turned to the guard and said, “You said ‘Les Juifs’,” to which the guard replied, “No, I didn’t,” and “You are lying.” He then made “a contemptuous sound of spitting toward us,” Govrin said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said “the Pontifical Swiss Guard has received a report regarding an incident at one of the entrances to the Vatican City State, in which elements interpreted as having antisemitic connotations were detected.”

Bruni added that, according to a preliminary reconstruction, the episode indicated a disagreement had arisen over a request to take photos at a guard post.

On that same day, addressing the audience, Pope Leo said “the Church does not tolerate antisemitism and fights it,” with his remarks drawing prolonged applause from the crowd.

Founded in 1506, the Pontifical Swiss Guard is the world’s oldest standing military corps and is charged with protecting the Pope.

“The Pontifical Swiss Guard, in keeping with its centuries-old tradition of service, reaffirms its ongoing commitment to ensuring that its mission is always carried out with respect for the dignity of each person and the fundamental principles of equality and non-discrimination,” Bruni said.