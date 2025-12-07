Pope Leo XIV attends the sixth edition of the Vatican’s Concert for the Poor in the Paul VI audience hall Dec. 6, 2025. (Credit: Vatican Media.)

ROME – Pope Leo XIV on Saturday said music is a both a gift and a message to the world which can serve as a bridge that leads people to God.

The pope’s remarks came during a special Christmas concert that has been an annual occurrence in the Vatican since the Francis era, and this year featured Canadian singing legend Michael Bublé among the artists.

Speaking to those gathered for the Vatican’s sixth annual Concert for the Poor, held Dec. 6 in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, the pope said the event is something that came “from the heart of Pope Francis” and his love of the poor.

“This evening, as the melodies touched our hearts, we felt the inestimable value of music: not a luxury for the few, but a divine gift accessible to everyone, rich and poor, learned and simple,” he said, and thanked those in attendance for their presence.

Known for his own singing capabilities – including a viral rendition of “Feliz Navidad” during his time as bishop of Chiclayo – Leo said music “is like a bridge that leads us to God.”

“It is capable of transmitting feelings, emotions, even the deepest stirrings of the soul, lifting them up and transforming them into an imaginary stairway connecting earth and heaven,” the pontiff said.

Music is capable of uplifting hearts, not as a distraction from suffering or something that makes one numb to the problems and difficulties they face in life, he said. Rather, it is “because it reminds us that we are not just this: we are far more than our problems and our troubles, we are God’s beloved children!”

Leo, who at one point was seen smiling and singing along to Michael Bublé’s cover of Nat King Cole’s iconic 1964 recording “L.O.V.E.”, specifically requested that Bublé sing the Ave Maria during the concert – a favorite of the pope’s mother, Mildred Prevost, who was a singer and performer herself.

During Saturday’s concert, Bublé sang a classic version composed by Franz Schubert in 1825 – exactly 100 years ago.

Noting how the Christmas season is approaching and that it is a time filled with traditional hymns in every language and culture throughout the world, Leo said, “It is as though this Mystery could not be celebrated without music, without hymns of praise.”

“After all, the Gospel itself tells us that while Jesus was being born in the stable in Bethlehem, there was a great concert of angels in heaven!” he said, noting that the ‘attendees’ of that concert were the poor shepherds keeping watch over their flocks.

As the season of Advent moves forward, the pope urged Christians to prepare themselves to meet the infant Jesus.

“Let us ensure that our hearts are not weighed down, that they are not preoccupied with selfish interests and material concerns, but rather that they are awake, attentive to others, to those in need; let us be ready to listen to the song of God’s love, which is Jesus Christ,” he said.

“Jesus is God’s song of love for humanity. Let us listen to this song! Let us learn it well, so that we too can sing it with our lives,” Pope Leo said, and wished attendees a blessed Advent and a merry Christmas.

