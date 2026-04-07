“Lift up your eyes!” That is the motto of Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming visit to Spain, scheduled for June 6 to 12 of this year.

The motto is taken from verse 35 of the fourth chapter of the Gospel according to St. John, the whole of which reads, “Do you not say, ‘In four months the harvest will be here’? I tell you, look up and see the fields ripe for the harvest.”

The words are Jesus’s own to his disciples, offered after the famous account of Jesus’s encounter with a Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well in the Samaritan town of Sychar.

A statement from the press office of the Holy See released on Tuesday announced the motto and the logo for the June journey.

A report published to the official Vatican News portal on Tuesday explained that the motto “is an invitation to look beyond our daily concerns and rediscover the presence of God while opening ourselves to others.”

“It is a call to hope and contemplation,” Vatican News reported, “encouraging people to go beyond themselves and to rediscover unity, beauty and charity as concrete expressions of a shared life.”

“This gesture of ‘lifting up our eyes’,” the statement continued, “also expresses the attitude with which the Church in Spain welcomes the Holy Father’s visit: with open hearts, ready to walk forward together.”

The logo, designed as an open circle in motion, is “formed by human figures joined together and oriented upward,” Vatican News explained. “The emblem expresses community, encounter and mutual support,” the official portal also said.

“This does not mean only being together,” the statement continued, “but also walking together toward a common purpose.”

A stylized image of Our Lady is a central feature of the image, representing “the heart of the movement – a maternal presence that welcomes and directs every gaze toward God, as a sign of unity and hope for all people.”