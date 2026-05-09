Pope Leo XIV met with clergy and religious of Naples on Friday afternoon, and with the citizenry of the sprawling southern metropolis, praising the city and encouraging its people while warning against spiritual neglect and civic apathy, calling clergy and people alike to foster strong community in the best traditions of their city and their faith.

The meetings were part of a pastoral visit to southern Italy on the day of his anniversary – the first of his election to the papacy – that began Friday morning in Pompeii, in the footsteps of Saint Bartolo Longo.

Longo, a compelling character of Italy’s nineteenth century, returned to the faith after practicing Satanism in his youth.