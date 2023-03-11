Pope Francis waves the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican after his election on March 13, 2013. (Credit: Associated Press.)

ROME – Since he was first elected ten years ago, Pope Francis has captivated the world not only with his simple style and familiar speech, but through his unique way of communicating through actions as well as words.

From his time as a Jesuit provincial in Argentina, the now-pope had already gained a reputation for his ability to invoke symbolic imagery to convey his message, and now as Pope Francis, his compelling symbolic gestures have captured the world’s attention, offering a clear image of how he envisions his role as the “servant of the servants of God,” and the mission and activity of the Church itself in the world.

As the Church and the world marks ten years of Pope Francis, here’s a look at some of the most iconic images of his papacy to date.

