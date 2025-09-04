Listen

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – The brutal killing of Father Augustine Amadu of the Kenema Diocese in Sierra Leone has been described as “a dark and painful moment for us as Church and people.”

The parish priest of the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenema was killed on the night of August 29.

He was due to take up fresh responsibilities at the St John’s Parish, Kailahun, after five years of ministry in Kenema. He had planned to celebrate a farewell mass just hours before he was murdered.

According to police reports and preliminary investigations, armed assailants believed to be robbers broke into his residence by forcing their way through the window.

“He was fatally stabbed, and his body was discovered early the following morning by parishioners who came for morning Mass,” said Andrew Batilo Francis, Editorial Chief for the Diocese of Kenema Media and Communications Team, in comments to Crux.

“It was a shocking discovery, especially because he was preparing for his farewell Mass the coming Sunday, ahead of his new pastoral assignment in Kailahun,” he added.

No reason has so far been given for the priest’s killing. The Archdiocese of Freetown confirmed the killing in a statement on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the shocking news reaching us this morning about the demise of Reverend Father Augustine Amadu, who was stabbed to death by armed robbers at his parish house in Kenema Diocese,” it said in a statement.

The executive director of Caritas Freetown and president of the Sierra Leone Priests’ Association, Father Peter Konteh, condemned ‘this evil and shameful act” and prayed that “the Lord will grant wisdom, courage and speed to those investigating this case, so that justice may be done.”

“We cannot remain silent. We must demand a full investigation, accountability, and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The safety of our citizens and the dignity of human life must be protected,” he said in a statement.

Batilo painted an atmosphere of gloom that has enveloped the community ever since the priest was killed.

“The atmosphere here in Kenema and across the Diocese is one of deep grief, shock, and disbelief,” he said.

“The faithful, clergy, and religious are devastated that a priest, a man of peace and service, could be so brutally murdered. The sense of vulnerability is palpable, as priests and Christians now feel that even sacred spaces, once regarded as safe, are no longer spared from violence. The entire community mourns not just a priest, but a father figure, counselor, and shepherd whose life was abruptly cut short,” he told Crux.

He noted that violent crime has been on the rise in Kenema and surrounding areas, but admitted that it was the first time in Sierra Leone that a Catholic priest “has been attacked and killed in such a brutal manner.”

“It has shaken the nation’s conscience and raised questions about the growing threat of insecurity. Many see this not just as an isolated case, but as a tragic reflection of a broader decline in safety and law and order in the region,” he said.

The police say they are investigating the murder, promising to bring the culprits to book.

“The Sierra Leone Police wishes to assure the public, particularly the Catholic community, that a full-scale investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the police said in a statement.

On September 2, the Inspector General of Police engaged stakeholders in the District with the aim of strengthening security.

He met with priests at the Pastoral Center to assure them “of police investigation into the brutal killing of Father Amadu.”

Batilo said Father Augustine will be remembered as a humble, approachable, and deeply spiritual priest.

“He was known for his dedication to pastoral work, his love for the liturgy, and his constant availability to the people,” he said.

“His simplicity and gentle demeanor endeared him to both the young and old. At the time of his death, he had served five fruitful years at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Kenema, and the faithful were preparing to bid him farewell as he took up a new mission in Kailahun. Sadly, the farewell never came. Instead, the Diocese is left with the painful duty of bidding him eternal farewell,” Batilo told Crux.

Amadu was a vocal critic of such societal ills as corruption and crime — views parishioners say earned him both admiration and criticism.

Batilo said the Diocese of Kenema continues to pray for the repose of his soul and for justice to be done, while also urging national authorities to take stronger steps in protecting the lives of citizens and ensuring such an atrocity never repeats itself.