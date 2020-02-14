 Architect of China's cross removal to oversee Hong Kong, Macau affairs

Architect of China’s cross removal to oversee Hong Kong, Macau affairs

Architect of China’s cross removal to oversee Hong Kong, Macau affairs

In this 2006 file photo, people in Hangzhou, China, ride a bicycle past a church in the country's eastern province of Zhejiang. More than 1,200 crosses were removed and an unknown number of churches torn down in the region between 2013 and 2017. (Credit: Lang Lang/Reuters via CNS.)

The architect of the three-year cross removal and church destruction campaign in the Chinese province of Zhejiang has been appointed to head the Office of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs

HONG KONG — The architect of the three-year cross removal and church destruction campaign in the Chinese province of Zhejiang has been appointed to head the Office of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, in what many see as a signal that Beijing intends to take a hardline approach in the financial hub that has been roiled by more than six months of street protests.

Xia Baolong, 67, a close ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was his deputy in Zhejiang when Xi ran the province. Later, in 2013, Xia became the Communist Party secretary of the province, one of China’s more heavily Christian regions.

Xia began the campaign to tear down crosses and some churches, using China’s dense property codes as a shield, from 2013 until he stepped down in 2017. More than 1,200 crosses were removed and an unknown number of churches torn down, a tactic that later spread to other provinces.

He was further promoted for his efforts and has been serving since 2017 as a vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Consultative Committee, which has traditionally included religion — as well as ethnic minorities — as part of the sections of society it oversees.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reports directly to China’s State Council, the peak government organization headed by China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang. It also reports to the Communist Party division Central Coordination Group for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, headed by Han Zeng. Li and Han are two of the seven members of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee.

The move to install Xia follows another recent high-profile appointment, former Shaanxi party chief Luo Huining as head of China’s liaison office in Hong Kong.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo