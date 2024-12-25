Listen

MUMBAI, India – Catholic leaders in India say the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event marking Christmas in New Delhi shows his concern towards the minority communities, despite criticism by some Christian groups.

On Monday, Modi attended the Christmas celebrations at the headquarters of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

“The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger. However, it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society,” Modi said at the event.

“It is essential that we come together to fight such challenges,” he added.

The prime minister said that the teachings of Jesus Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood.

“It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger. However, it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society. Just a few days ago, we saw what happened at the Christmas market in Germany. It is essential that we come together to fight such challenges,” Modi said.

He also said the Christian community is part of the nation, and works together with the common goal of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas,” a government slogan meaning India will develop and progress rapidly only if each citizen goes forward together irrespective of their caste, religion, or financial status.

Modi also mentioned the Indian government’s work to free Father Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan in 2015.

The priest was abducted by Islamist extremists after visiting a school for returned refugees in western Afghanistan in 2014.

“He was stuck there for eight months and was in hostage… For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members,” the prime minister said.

“Today India brings every son of India wherever they are stuck in any difficult situation. India gives priority to human interest apart from national interest in its foreign policy. The world saw and felt this during COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

“The Bible says – bear each other’s burdens. Our institutions and organizations work with this motto. Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service… Today, the country is moving ahead with the common goal of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas’… We have made sensitivity one of the parameters of work,” Modi said.

However, a statement from nearly 200 prominent Indian Christians objected to the visit by Modi to the Christmas event.

Modi is the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has strong links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist organization.

Religious minorities have complained of increased harassment since the party first took power in 2014 on a Hindu-first platform.

“It’s surprising that despite the growing persecution of Christians, prominent members of the Christian hierarchy have chosen to engage with Prime Minister Modi, who has been criticized for his inaction in protecting the rights of Christians,” the statement reads.

“Presently, January 2024 to November 2024, India has recorded 745 incidents of Christian citizens being attacked for their faith,” it adds.

“One of the main reasons attributed to this alarming rise in persecution is the resurgence of Hindutva nationalism, which has led to an increase in anti-minorities sentiment, specially targeting Christians and Muslims,” the statement continues.

“We see this as an attempt by senior institutional leaders of the Christian community to legitimize the government’s inaction on Christian persecution,” the statement says.

“Symbolic gestures do little to address the issue hatred generated against the community, and the resultant targeted violence, harassment, arrests, and incidents of ostracization in several parts of the country,” it says.

However, the Catholic bishops said it was important to build dialogue with the Hindu majority of the nation, and welcomed Modi’s visit to the bishops’ conference headquarters to honor Christmas.

“Christmas is a time when we come together to celebrate the message of peace, love, and goodwill brought to us by the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace. This gathering is a powerful symbol of the unity and harmony that defines the spirit of India. Mr. Prime Minister, your vision for a united and progressive India echoes the Gospel values of inclusion and service to all,” said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

“As we rejoice in the message of Christmas, we are also mindful of the challenges faced by some members of our community in certain parts of the country. It is with utmost respect and humility, Honorable Prime Minister, that I bring to your kind attention the concerns of those who have been targeted by anti-social fringe elements. These incidents of violence and discrimination not only harms the affected individuals but also disrupts the harmony and unity that you so tirelessly strive to uphold,” the archbishop added.

Cardinal Oswald Cardinal Gracias of Bombay also welcomed Modi’s visit.

“This is a beautiful event organized by CBCI, the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his concern towards the minority communities,” the cardinal said.