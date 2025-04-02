Listen

MUMBAI, India – An attack on pilgrims in central India was condemned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India.

On March 31st March, Father John Quadros, the parish priest of Mandla Parish, and his parishioners were travelling to different churches in Jabalpur as part of Jubilee 2025.

Jabalpur is a city of over one million people situated on the banks of the Narmada River in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party, runs the state government in Madhya Pradesh. There are few Christians in the state: Less than 0.3 percent, as opposed to the national average of 2.3 percent.

Since the BJP took power in 2014, incidents of harassment against Christians and other minorities have increased across the country.

Hindu nationalists often accuse Muslims and Christians of targeting marginalized low caste and Tribal Hindus to convert through illicit means, such as offering them food or money.

Several states have already passed anti-conversion laws, which impose fines and jail terms for anyone convicted of a “forced conversion.”

There were 50 adult tribals and two religious sisters were travelling in a bus and stopped at Holy Trinity Church in Jabalpur.

Activists suspected to belong to Bajrang Dal – a Hindu nationalist militant youth organization – accosted the Catholics and made false accusations against them, and took them to Omti police station. The police found nothing against them and they were released.

The group then went to St. Thomas Church in Ranchi, but Hindu activists followed them and took them to the Ranchi police station. These police also found no illegal captivity, but kept the pilgrims inside the station due to fears they might be attacked by the mob.

When Father Davis George, the Vicar General of the diocese, and Father George Thomas, the diocesan procurator, went to the police station they were physically assaulted by the mob.

“On their arrival at the Police Station the extremists physically assaulted the priests, within the police Station leaving them shaken. Despite being assaulted, the priests stayed composed, refusing to retaliate at any point,” a statement said.

“It is alarming that they were attacked within the Police Station. They escaped from the major physical injuries because of the immediate protection given by the Police persons of Ranjhi Police Station for which we are really thankful to the Police persons of Ranjhi. The police eventually intervened, freeing the priests and the pilgrims by 5 pm and escorting them back to Mandla,” the statement continued.

“Any good thing the Catholic Church does is met with opposition. Everything is viewed through the prism of conversion lens. We are here to serve humanity, conversion is only God’s work,” a Church member told Crux.

“It is deeply distressing that the Christian community, which has played a significant role in freedom struggle and nation building, and has always upheld constitutional values, is repeatedly targeted, harassed, and denied its fundamental right to worship by extremist and anti-national elements,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

The bishops termed the March 31 incident as “a shocking attack on religious freedom and human dignity.”

Church officials called on the Madhya Pradesh government “to take stringent action against these anti-national forces and ensure the safety and security of all minority communities.”