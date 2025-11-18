Protesters throw stones and shout slogans during a standoff with police outside the demolished residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s former leader and the father of the country’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the verdict against Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Credit: Rajib Dhar/AP.)

DHAKA – Catholic leaders in Bangladesh are saying they are against the death penalty after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and one of her close aides were sentenced to death on Monday over her crackdown on a student uprising last year that killed hundreds of people and led to the toppling of her 15-year rule.

She had ruled the country for 15 years, but fled to India on August 5 last year after mass protests against corruption bring the nation to a standstill.

The International Crimes Tribunal based in Dhaka passed the death sentence on Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan for their involvement in the use of deadly force against protesters.

Hasina and Khan were sentenced in absentia by the three-judge bench. India has so far declined to extradite them, making it unlikely that they would ever be executed.

The third suspect, a former police chief, was sentenced to five years in prison after becoming a state witness against Hasina and pleading guilty.

In Bangladesh, where there are more than 170 million people, the Christian community makes up less than one percent.

“The Catholic Church is against the death penalty and has spoken out against Hasina’s death sentence,” said Holy Cross Father Hubert Liton Gomes, the secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Bangladesh Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

He said the Catholic Church wants to abolish the death penalty in the country.

“The question remains how such a big allegation against Hasina was resolved in such a short time. Moreover, when the maximum punishment is imposed, she must have the opportunity to defend herself, but in Hasina’s case, that was not the case,” Gomes told Crux.

Meanwhile, as soon as the verdict is announced, ordinary people took out joyous processions across the country, including in Dhaka, with some distributing sweets to Hasina’s death sentence.

“We are very happy with this verdict, but we will be even happier when the death sentence of the dictator Hasina is implemented.” Tamim, who participated in the joyous procession in Dhaka, told Crux.

“If this verdict is implemented, the souls of the martyrs of the July fighters will find peace and no leader will be able to become a dictator in the future,” Tamim said.

A statement from the interim government said was a historic verdict.

“Realizing the deep significance of this verdict, the interim government is calling on people from all walks of life to remain calm, restrained and responsible. Everyone is being specially requested to refrain from any kind of disorder, provocative behavior, violence or illegal activities in the post-verdict period,” the statement said.

However, Hasina’s statement was published from the verified Facebook page of the Bangladesh Awami League soon after the verdict was announced.

“The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated. In their diﬆaﬆeful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremiﬆ figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s laﬆ elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force,” she wrote.

Five charges of crimes against humanity were brought against Sheikh Hasina and the other accused.

After the verdict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh formally requested India to hand over Sheikh Hasina and others to Bangladesh.

A statement issued by the government’s press agency said that if any other country gives shelter to persons convicted of crimes against humanity, it will be “a highly unfriendly act and a contempt of justice.”

The statement also said that, we call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted persons to the Bangladesh authorities. This is also a duty for India, as per the extradition treaty existing between the two countries.

Hasina, 78, cannot appeal the verdict unless she surrenders or is arrested within 30 days of the judgment.

Bangladesh is still grappling with instability after Hasina was ousted on Aug. 5, 2024. Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of an interim government three days after her fall. He has vowed to punish Hasina and banned the activities of her Awami League party ahead of elections set for February.

This article used material from the Associated Press.