Catholic bishops gather for a Mass ahead of their 131st plenary assembly, at the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Quezon City, Philippines, January 20, 2026. (Credit: Roy Lagarde/CBCP News.)

MANILA, Philippines – A senior Filipino prelate urged his brother bishops, during their recent plenary assembly, to keep their biannual meetings frugal to avoid the “scandal” of “accepting lavish hospitality” from their host dioceses.

Bishop Crispin Varquez, leader of the Catholic Church in one of the country’s poorest provinces, made this appeal in a privilege speech addressed to 90 Filipino bishops and administrators during the 131st plenary assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Varquez, 65, has led the Diocese of Borongan in the central Philippines for nearly 20 years. The diocese covers the province of Eastern Samar, where nearly a fourth of the population is considered poor, according to government statistics as of 2023.

In his privilege speech, Varquez referred to the recent practice of holding CBCP plenary assemblies in different provinces instead of the traditional venue, the Philippine capital Manila.

“We know the generosity and hospitality of our faithful. They are always glad to welcome us and to express their love for the Church. Yet such generosity can sometimes exceed what is fitting for our vocation and mission,” Varquez said.

“May it never be said that we have burdened our host dioceses financially or caused scandal by accepting lavish hospitality at the expense and inconvenience of the faithful,” he added. “If we practice moderation, host dioceses will not feel pressured to outdo one another, and more dioceses may be open and willing to welcome future plenary assemblies.”

Varquez also urged the CBCP’s episcopal commissions to organize “simple, frugal, and affordable” conventions, emphasizing the essential: “participation, formation, program, and mission.”

“I sincerely hope that these gatherings can be made accessible, so that even smaller and less-resourced dioceses may send participants and fully share in the life and work of the Conference,” he said.

The context points to the wider problem of clericalism in the Philippines, a former Spanish colony accustomed to giving special treatment to bishops and priests. It is a practice reinforced by the traditional strength of the Catholic Church in the country: nearly 86 million Filipinos, or 79% of the population, make up the biggest Catholic stronghold in Asia.

No less than the new president of the CBCP, Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa, acknowledged this problem in a Jan. 23 meeting between bishops and major religious superiors.

Garcera, 66, said that “entrenched clericalism and patriarchy” are among the reasons why “the journey toward becoming a true Church of the Poor remains wounded.”

Garcera, in a post-plenary press conference on Jan. 26, welcomed Varquez’s privilege speech.

“We are grateful to Bishop Varquez because it’s a reminder for us to be simple bishops,” Garcera said, when asked for comment by Crux. “Being simple is a way of serving people more.”

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, who heads the social action arm of the CBCP, said Varquez’s privilege speech was “a timely reminder.”

The 66-year-old bishop urged the CBCP “to be more sensitive to how the conduct of our meetings will affect the common home,” referring to single-use plastic bottles for drinking water. “Maybe we could agree on finding other ways of avoiding the use of single-use plastics, and also many other little things to really address the environmental problem,” Alminaza said.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, 71, agreed that it was a welcome reminder “considering the economic situation of many of our parishioners.”

“I think we have to be very serious with walking with our people, and at the same time also, we have to be conscious that we should not be too extravagant in holding our conferences,” Bagaforo said.

The prelate added, “I’m sure his privilege speech will become a guide, a moral reminder, for many of our bishops.”

Varquez’s speech drew positive reactions online, with many commenters stating that this critique has been waiting to be told.

Speaking to Crux, Sister Eleanor Llanes of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary said the call for simplicity and austerity “has to be taught to the whole Church,” especially its leaders.

“This has to be taught to all parishes that prioritize spending to beautify the buildings of churches, unnecessarily putting ornate decorations on altars, on walls,” she added.

Llanes, however, said Varquez “could have articulated more how the Church,” especially the clergy, “can be a counter-witness before this materialistic, consumerist society.”

The Filipino religious sister said, “I am now asking myself: Within the context of the blatant corruption in our country, is Bishop Varquez trying to challenge our lifestyle as a Church?”