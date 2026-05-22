BARCELONA – Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Barcelona will include some of the city’s famous sites. The Sagrada Familia, of course, is on his itinerary, as is the Santa Maria de Montserrat, a beautiful, picturesque monastery in the mountains, an hour’s drive from the city.

He will attend a prayer vigil in the Lluís Companys Olympic stadium in Montjuïc, and will visit a prison on his way to Our Lady of Montserrat. But amidst this hectic schedule, the pope is taking time out to visit a parish, in the El Raval district in central Barcelona, where many of the diocese’s charitable organizations will be present.

The church, San Agustin, is only a few minutes’ walk from the famous – or infamous if you’re one of the many tourists who’ve been pickpocketed there – La Rambla that snakes its way down to the glittering Mediterranean Sea. It is an old stone building in a somewhat dilapidated square, hidden away among the winding alleys and streets of El Raval.