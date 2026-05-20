Following the recent failure of the assisted suicide bill in the UK parliament, as well as the rejection of a similar bill in the French Senate, an English archbishop has said that defending life from conception to death is a key marker of a civilized society.

Speaking to Crux Now, Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark archdiocese explained that the Church has a duty to sustain the values that defend every human life.

“A primary test of a civilized society is the extent to which it protects its most vulnerable members. The Lord Jesus is clear: ‘as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me,’” Wilson said.