Catholic actress Patricia Heaton said people must do more to stop the “cancer of antisemitism” while accepting an award for her support for a medical aid agency working in Israel.

She was in Boca Raton in Florida accepting the Eternal Light Award from Magen David Adom, the agency recognized as the Israeli branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The event took place on Dec. 9 at the Boca Raton’s B’nai Torah Congregation in Florida.

Heaton describes herself as “Irish Catholic from Cleveland” and became famous for her role in the TV series “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran 1996-2005, and “The Middle,” which ran 2009-2018.

During the event, she spoke about the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, surprise attack by Hamas militants that left 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 taken as hostages.

“I can only imagine how these incredible volunteers from every religious background who serve in Magen David Adom bear their burden. How they process the trauma while being of service to their countrymen and women is quite astonishing,” said Heaton.

The actress, now 67, is the founder of October 7th Coalition (O7C), a movement calling on people to stand against antisemitism.

“There are so many people in this cause and in this time whose names we will never know, like all these wonderful people who volunteer. They are the people that really make it possible to move forward and bear what you all are bearing. It’s an honor to be able to be here and help support the important work that they are doing,” she said.

“We [Christians] can’t sit by. We have to do everything we can in our power, with God’s help, to make sure that the cancer of antisemitism does not spread any further,” she said.

“We have to make sure that we keep fighting because the propaganda is rolling over us in waves. We know God is on our side, so we know we’ve already won the victory. We can’t be discouraged,” Heaton said.

Noting that Israel has come under fire for its attack on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the deaths of an estimated 70,000 people, the Catholic actress defended the country.

“I was so horrified that by Oct. 9, Israel had become the bad guys,” Heaton said.

Catherine Reed, CEO of the American Friends of Magen David Adom, said they were “honored” to present the Eternal Light Award to the actress, “and we are deeply grateful for her love of Israel and the Jewish people, and her passion to fight the disturbing increase in antisemitism around the world.”

She added “Whoever saves one life it is as if he saves an entire world” is a belief her organization holds dear. “

We thank Patricia and all of our Christian friends who inspire us to live this out every day, and who remind us that those who value life must stand together now and always,” she told Crux.

