Tensions continue to grow in southern New Mexico over the influence of a “new ecclesial movement” to which the local bishop has strong ties. On Monday, one concerned group, Voice of the Laity, is holding its third meeting about the Neocatechumenal Way in Las Cruces.

The Neocatechumenal Way is a global movement founded in 1964 that forms small parish-based communities and claims one million members worldwide. Maltese-born Bishop Peter Baldacchino is affiliated with the Neocatechumenal Way and is the first member of the movement to become a bishop in the United States.

Although Pope Francis appointed Baldacchino bishop of Las Cruces in 2019, concerns about the movement’s influence in the diocese only began to surface publicly last year. Since his arrival, members of the Neocatechumenal Way have taken on prominent roles within the diocesan administration. More recently, parishioners say the movement’s influence over liturgy and parish life has left some longtime members feeling marginalized.