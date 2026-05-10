Pope Leo XIV was in Naples on Friday afternoon, where – among the other important things he did – he venerated and displayed the famous relic of the city’s patron.

The mostly third-century bishop is beloved of Neapolitans and of Italians throughout the country’s southwest (especially though not exclusively), and he is beloved of a great many Italian-Americans, who still celebrate street festivals for him.

San Gennaro, as he is known in Italian, St. Januarius in English, is a fascinating figure who lived and served during the heady days of persecution under the Roman emperor Diocletian.