Cardinal Anthony Poola sent greetings to Pope Leo XIV on Friday, the first anniversary of the pontiff’s election, expressing gratitude for a year “marked by serenity, spiritual depth, and evangelical clarity.”

In a message shared with Crux Now, the Archbishop of Hyderabad and president of India’s bishops’ conference offers prayerful best wishes on behalf of all the country’s prelates for the occasion and for the future.

Poola says the pontificate of Leo XIV has been from its very first moment a reminder that the papal office is one of governance and “a service of communion” in light of Christ’s promises to the whole Church and every member of the faithful, from which the Church’s evangelizing mission draws its direction and its drive.

“For the Church in India,” Poola says, “Pope Leo XIV’s first year is a call to renewed fidelity: to be artisans of peace, builders of communion, and servants of the poor.”

“In our parishes, dioceses, institutions, families, and mission stations,” Poola says, “we are invited to receive his teaching not only with admiration, but with concrete pastoral commitment.”

Below, please find the full text of Cardinal Poola’s message.

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On behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, I extend our filial greetings, prayerful affection, and loyal communion to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on the first anniversary of his election as the 267th Successor of Saint Peter.

On 8 May 2025, when Pope Leo XIV first appeared before the world, his opening words were the greeting of the Risen Lord: “Peace be with you.” From that first moment, his Petrine ministry has been marked by serenity, spiritual depth, and evangelical clarity. He has reminded the Church that the ministry of Peter is not merely an office of governance, but a service of communion, hope, and mission.

As we look back with gratitude on this first year of his pontificate, we recognize three hallmarks of his Petrine ministry.

First, a ministry of peace. Pope Leo XIV has consistently called the Church and the world to seek an “unarmed and disarming peace”—a peace born not from power, fear, or calculation, but from the heart of the Risen Christ. In a world wounded by war, polarization, and violence, he has become a gentle yet firm voice of reconciliation.

Second, a ministry of synodal communion. The Holy Father has encouraged the Church to walk together in listening, dialogue, discernment, and shared responsibility. He has renewed the Church’s commitment to synodality as the path of communion and mission for our time. This is especially meaningful for the Church in India, called to live unity amid rich cultural, linguistic, and social diversity.

Third, a ministry of love for the poor and the vulnerable. Through his words and witness, especially in his Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi te and in his apostolic journey to Africa, Pope Leo XIV has invited the whole Church to hear the cry of the poor and to enter more deeply into the heart of God. He reminds us that love for the poor is not an optional work of charity, but a constitutive expression of the Gospel.

For the Church in India, Pope Leo XIV’s first year is a call to renewed fidelity: to be artisans of peace, builders of communion, and servants of the poor. In our parishes, dioceses, institutions, families, and mission stations, we are invited to receive his teaching not only with admiration, but with concrete pastoral commitment.

On this joyful anniversary, we assure the Holy Father of our prayers, affection, and obedience. May the Lord strengthen him in wisdom, courage, and holiness. May Mary, Mother of the Church, accompany his Petrine ministry. And may the Church, under his guidance, continue to proclaim Christ, our peace, our hope, and our salvation.

With filial devotion in Christ,

+ Anthony Cardinal Poola

Archbishop of Hyderabad

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India

New Delhi, 8 May 2026

*Nirmala Carvalho contributed to this story from India