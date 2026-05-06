As U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares for a high-profile meeting with Pope Leo XIV this week, President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on the American-born pontiff, accusing him of being soft on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and deepening tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

Speaking with Salem News host Hugh Hewitt on Sunday about freeing Catholic Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Lai, Trump said the pope “would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good.”

“I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people, but I guess if it’s up to the pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” the U.S. president added.