Dear Reader,

Crux was founded in 2014 by the Boston Globe to provide independent, serious, and fair-minded journalism covering the Vatican and the global Catholic Church. Crux became independent in 2016 and has never ceased pursuing that mission of journalistic excellence.

Crux’s mission does not end with the passing of its founding editor, John Allen Jr. It continues because it was built to endure.

John believed deeply that Catholic journalism serves the Church best when it is independent, deeply informed, intellectually honest, and free from factional or institutional pressure. Crux remains firmly committed to that vision.

To ensure continuity and stability, Crux is confirming its editorial leadership going forward. Charles Collins, who has served as Managing Editor since 2017, has assumed the role of Editor-in-Chief, while Christopher R. Altieri has stepped into the role of Managing Editor.

Collins and Altieri worked closely with John for years and were central to shaping Crux’s editorial voice, standards, and global reach. John personally handpicked this succession team, with the explicit intention of ensuring that Crux’s editorial independence and mission would endure beyond his own leadership. Their appointments reflect continuity of vision, not a change in direction.

In Rome, Elise Allen, John’s widow and a longtime Vatican journalist, will continue in her role as Senior Correspondent for Crux, reporting on the Vatican and the global Church from the heart of Catholic life. Her work remains an integral part of Crux’s international coverage.

Last summer, while battling cancer and as the sole owner of Crux, Allen quietly transferred ownership of Crux to the organization’s staff to ensure that Crux could continue his vision of independent, rigorous Catholic journalism. Today, Crux remains employee-owned, with editorial independence firmly in the hands of the journalists and editors who produce its work. This structure was designed with foresight so that Crux could continue its work without disruption, outside pressure, or loss of editorial independence.

Crux moves forward, guided by the vision John spent a lifetime building. Readers can expect the same commitment to rigorous reporting on the Vatican and the Church, the same global perspective, and the same devotion to diligent fairness.

We are grateful for your trust, your prayers, and your support.

With appreciation,

Deirdre Brennan, Publisher