Pope Francis left Rome’s Gemelli hospital on March 23, under doctors’ orders to observe a two-month period of rest. In particular, Francis was to abstain from strenuous meetings and gatherings with groups of people.

His discharge from the Gemelli was a surprise, especially since doctors had said just the day before it was announced, that there was no date set for his return to the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 because of “acute respiratory failure” due to a polymicrobial respiratory infection, meaning it had various components, including viral, bacterial, and fungal infections that quickly became full-blown double pneumonia.

One of the physicians familiar with the pope’s situation, Doctor Luigi Carbone of the Vatican’s healthcare service, has said Francis was twice in grave jeopardy during his hospitalization but is continuing to improve, though the infections haven’t fully resolved.

Francis, however, is very strong willed. Most Vatican reporters think Francis was the one who decided he was going to leave when he did, not his doctors.

It also appears he thinks the prescribed two-month period of rest is a bit of advice rather than an order.

Last week, Francis made his first public appearance since leaving the hospital, coming into St. Peter’s Square at the close of a Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Healthcare Workers.

On April 9, the pope met privately with t King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Two days later, he went into St. Peter’s Basilica to pray at the tomb of Pope Pius X.

On Saturday afternoon, Francis visited the Roman Basilica of Saint Mary Major, which is his favorite church in Rome and the one he has chosen for his final resting place.

Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week, and although the pontiff is not scheduled to make any of the traditional religious events taking place in Rome as the Church approaches Easter, it would not be a surprise if he makes an appearance.

Pope Francis is often said to be the “Pope of Suprises” – but for Vatican officials, he could be seen as the “Pope of Stubbornness.”

Despite his serious illness, he continued working while in the hospital. Several Vatican officials gave interviews during his illness implying the pope was entering a “new phase” of his pontificate.

However, Francis seems to be dispelling any rumors that he is slowing down due to his age and illness.

Officials – both from the Vatican and from the hospital – must have been pulling their hair out as they watched him greeting people in St. Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica. He even shook the hand of children, or as parents often call them, “germ factories.”

Even if Francis is not having regular appointments in the Casa Santa Marta, the press office has been told he has met with several senior curial officials including Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Venezuelan Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, sostituto of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State (his chief of staff), British Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, and Italian Monsignor Luciano Russo, head of the Secretariat of State’s section for diplomatic personnel.

The Vatican schedule for 2025 is a long and arduous one, encompassing the Jubilee of the Pilgrims of Hope and the 1700th anniversary of Council of Nicaea. In addition, Pope Francis has been hoping to continue fostering the Church’s journey toward synodality, a term still not quite clearly defined.

These are things that fill up a schedule and create lots of paperwork. While many of the pope’s chief lieutenants and handlers would certainly not mind seeing much of that schedule and paperwork offloaded to other people, Francis is keeping a great deal on his personal plate and hasn’t given any indication he will be personally settling down.

One other thing is also certain: Pope Francis wants the world to know that he is still in charge.

