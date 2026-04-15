YAOUNDÉ – As Pope Leo arrives to Cameroon for a 3-day visit, he is expected to deliver a message of peace and justice in a nation marred by violent conflict and rampant corruption.

It will also be an opportunity for the pope to reaffirm the Christian community in a nation that is 60-70 percent Christian, the majority of whom are Catholic, and to promote dialogue with the 20-30 percent of Cameroonians who are Muslim.

Leo, who traveled extensively throughout Africa as prior general of the Augustinian order and knows the continent well, told journalist on board his flight from Rome to Algiers Monday that this trip was “special” for him, because he’d initially wanted his first international trip to be to Africa.

He will arrive in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé April 15 as his second stop in an ambitious 11-day tour of Africa, having spent two days in Algeria. He is also scheduled to visit Angola and Equatorial Guinea before returning to Rome.

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Cameroon, a nation of roughly 28.4 million, for decades has been rife with tensions between the country’s French-speaking majority and the English-speaking minority.

Rooted in colonial-era divisions and perceptions of marginalization and political, economic and financial disadvantage on the part of the English-speaking population, this conflict, dubbed the “Anglophone Crisis,” has escalated.

Since 2016, protests over linguistic discrimination morphed into armed violence, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

While exact figures are difficult to obtain, it is estimated that since 2016, some 6,500 people have been killed in clashes between government forces and separatists in the North-West and South-West regions. Over 700,000 people are internally displaced, and around 73,000 have fled to Nigeria as refugees.

Pope Leo will notably visit the northwestern English-speaking city of Bamenda, capital of the North West region of Cameroon and a major flashpoint of the Anglophone crisis.

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As a native English speaker himself, the pope’s April 16 visit to the area will be highly symbolic and will be seen as a show of solidarity with those who feel underprivileged and marginalized.

In Bamenda, he will preside over a meeting for peace with the local community and celebrate Mass before returning to Yaoundé.

While in Cameroon, Leo will also come face to face with a nation fighting rampant corruption.

On his first day, he will pay a private courtesy visit to Paul Barthélemy Biya, who at 93 is the world’s oldest leader, and who has held office since 1982, before meeting with national civil authorities.

Cameroonian parliament recently passed a bill, which Biya disputed, Cameroonian parliament recently passed a bill, which Biya disputed, reestablishing the role of vice president after the position was scrapped in 1972, meaning that should anything happen to Biya, the vice president can now step in until new elections are held.

According to the new bill, the vice president is appointed by the president, rather than elected.

Pope Leo on Friday will travel to Douala, the financial capital of Cameroon, which is currently afflicted by violent protests and economic paralysis over Biya’s re-election last October. Barricades, looting, and violent clashes with security forces have afflicted the city for the past six months, threatening the national economy and general social stability.

Given the widespread presence of corruption – largely through bribery, embezzlement and practices such as nepotism – and conflict in Cameroon, the pope is expected to deliver a firm call to peace and a vocal condemnation of corruption.

While in Douala, the pope will celebrate Mass and meet with university students and will pay a private visit to the city’s Saint Paul Catholic Hospital.

He will celebrate Mass three times in Cameroon, offering encouragement and likely a call to peace, dialogue and reconciliation to the troubled nation, where Christians are a majority and can have a definitive role to play in the peaceful development of the nation.

Pope Leo will hold Mass at Yaoundé-Ville Airport on Saturday, prior to his departure for Angola, closing what promises to be a potent and jam-packed three days for the pontiff.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen