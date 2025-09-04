Listen

ROME – During what is seen by many as a high-stakes conversation between Pope Leo XIV and Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican Thursday, the two discussed possibilities for peace in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

Herzog visited the Vatican Thursday, Sept. 4, where he met privately with Pope Leo XIV and held a subsequent conversation with the Holy See’s Secretary of State, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Secretary for Relations with States, British Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

According to a Sept. 4 Vatican communique, the discussions were “cordial” and touched on “the political and social situation in the Middle East” and the numerous conflicts raging there, with special attention paid to “the tragic situation in Gaza.”

“Hope was expressed for a swift resumption of negotiations so that, with courage and willingness, as well as the support of the international community, the release of all hostages can be achieved, a permanent ceasefire can be reached urgently, the safe entry of humanitarian aid into the most affected areas can be facilitated,” the statement said.

There was also an appeal for “full respect for humanitarian law can be guaranteed, as well as the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples.”

As part of its longstanding diplomatic policy, the Holy See has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and since Pope Leo’s election top aides have repeated this call as what they believe is a secure way of obtaining lasting peace in the Middle East.

Vatican Editorial Director Andrea Tornielli published an editorial Wednesday ahead of Herzog’s visit calling Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel “inhuman” but said Israel’s retaliation has been “disproportionate” and unethical.

Tornielli also suggested that in addition to ensuring Israel’s own security, they have other expansionist motives for employing such a show of force in Gaza, implying that part of Israel’s motivation could be the complete eradication of the Palestinian people.

During Thursday’s meeting between Pope Leo and Herzog, the two also discussed, according to the Vatican, “how to ensure a future for the Palestinian people and the peace and stability of the region, with the Holy See reaffirming the two-state solution as the only way out of the ongoing war.”

The two also touched on recent developments in West Bank and the status of Jerusalem.

Parties also agreed on the historic value of the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and they discussed issues related to church-state relations.

These issues, the Vatican statement said, included “the importance of Christian communities and their commitment on-site and throughout the Middle East, in favor of human and social development, especially in the sectors of education, the promotion of social cohesion, and the stability of the region.”

In a Sept. 4 post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Herzog voiced gratitude to Pope Leo for his “warm welcome” to the Vatican.

Herzog insisted that “Israel is striving in every possible way to bring home the hostages held in brutal captivity by Hamas” and said that his country “yearns for a day when the peoples of the Middle East – the Children of Abraham – will live together in peace, partnership, and hope.”

“All leaders of faith and goodwill must stand united in calling for the immediate release of the hostages as the first and essential step toward a better future for the entire region,” he said.

Israel, Herzog said, is committed to freedom of religion for all faiths and is determined “to continue working for peace, tranquility, and stability throughout the region.”

He said the country is proud of its Christian community and wishes to guarantee the security and wellbeing of these local Christian communities in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East.

“The Pope’s inspiration and leadership in the struggle against hatred and violence, and in promoting peace around the world, is valued and vital,” Herzog said, saying, “I look forward to deepening our cooperation for a better future of justice and compassion.”

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting between the pope and Israeli president, Palestinian Ambassador to the Holy See Issa Kassissieh told Crux that the meeting came amid “unusual times.”

“It is our hope, at a time when world leaders failed drastically to stop the war on Gaza, thus betraying the basic human values and dignity, that the Holy Father, the inherent of St. Peter on earth might succeed when others failed.”

“Our devastated people are hoping and praying for His Holiness Pope Leo to contribute substantially in bringing justice and peace in the Holy Land,” he said, and invited Pope Leo to visit Gaza and celebrate Mass at Holy Family Catholic parish, which was recently struck by an Israeli tank.

