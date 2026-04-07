Pope Leo XIV has reappointed the outspoken Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto diocese in Nigeria to a five-year term on the Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development, the influential Vatican department dedicated to the promotion of Catholic social teaching.

Kukah, whose diocese in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria is among the most seriously affected by violence related to herder-allied armed groups, vigilantes and criminal groups, has been a staunch advocate for human and civil rights in his native country and throughout the continent of Africa over the whole of his nearly 50 years of priestly ministry.

In an expansive interview with Crux Now, Kukah says he was surprised by the nomination to a second term as a member of the dicastery and is ready to tackle the host of global and regional challenges facing the dicastery, which focuses on issues ranging from ecological stewardship, human rights, migration and economic justice, to broader ethical concerns affecting vulnerable communities worldwide.