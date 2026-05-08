In his first year as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV has sought a pastoral role focused on unity, community and calm leadership in a polarized church and world. Guided by his Augustinian spirituality, Leo has emphasized harmony and healing divisions across the Vatican while shaping his identity as the first American pope.

Pope Leo XIV arrives on his pope mobile before celebrating a Mass for the Jubilee of Families in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

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