SÃO PAULO, Brazil – There has been a wave of guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians in the South American nation of Colombia just as the country prepares for presidential elections at the end of this month.

Repeated assaults have been reported over the past few weeks in the southern part of the country, especially in the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca, involving explosions and shootings that have targeted military and police facilities in several cities.

Dissident groups of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (known by the Spanish acronym FARC) were identified by the government as being responsible for the violent operations.