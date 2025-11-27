Burnt cars at the site of a bomb blast at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Madalla, Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2011. (Credit: Sunday Aghaeze/AP.)

In Nigeria, the bishops’ conference says conditions in the African country are giving credence to allegations of “genocide” in some parts of the nation.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Tuesday raised concern over what it described the “overreach of Sharia Courts in some States” which threatens the secular status of the country and is especially hurting the rights of Christian minorities.

Nigeria has a population of over 236 million people, and is roughly half-Muslim and half-Christian. The Muslim population is mostly in the north, while Christians live primarily in the south.

Many of the attacks on Christians take place in the more divided Middle Belt, where the fault-line is between Christian farmers and Muslim herders.

However, there are security challenges across regions, while the Boko Haram insurgency is especially active in the northeast.

Although thousands of Christians have been killed in the country, many experts are uncomfortable with using the word “genocide” because by definition, it means the violence is state sponsorship.

However, in its statement the CBCN demanded an investigation into the reports of delayed or withheld security responses in some of the affected areas of the country.

“In some instances, there have been disturbing reports of delayed or withheld security responses, giving the impression of possible collusion or a lack of will to act,” the bishops say.

“The near-total destruction and occupation of some communities, and the continued attacks on displaced persons even in camps, have deepened the people’s sense of abandonment and despair. Such prolonged unbearable conditions have given credence to allegations of ‘genocide’ in some quarters,” they add.

The bishops did add they are “equally deeply concerned” about the fact that Muslims and many other innocent citizens of diverse ethnic backgrounds have also been victims “of this same cruelty that continues to desecrate our common humanity.”

The CBCN raised their concerns in a statement titled, “Peace In Nigeria: Moving FROM Fragility To Stability.”

Despite the Nigeria is officially a secular country, Sharia law has been instituted as a body of civil and criminal law in twelve Muslim-majority states in the North.

T “The overreach of Sharia Courts in some states poses serious constitutional concerns, as it threatens Nigeria’s secular character and infringes on the rights of Christian minorities,” the Catholic bishops statement reads.

“While moral formation is essential in every society, the activities of morality enforcement groups such as the Hisbah [things forbidden by Islam] have frequently resulted in harassment and intimidation of innocent citizens, including Christians and Muslims alike, in the exercise of their fundamental freedoms,” the statement continues.

“Their rigid interpretations of religious norms, often influenced by extremist ideologies, undermine communal harmony and threaten national cohesion. Nigeria’s rich religious and cultural pluralism must foster unity, mutual respect, and peace rather than division and suspicion,” the bishops say.

Many observers say Islamism was tolerated by former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who was member of the Fulani tribe, which makes up the herders attacking Christians in Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

However, the current president is Bola Tinubu, a Muslim who has a Christian wife. However, he still has faced criticism for the lack of a national effort to stop the persecution of Christians.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Christians are being killed by “radical Islamists” and has named Nigeria a “country of particular concern” – a U.S. declaration for nations it says fail to act on religious freedom violations. The president has also publicly considered US military action to protect people in the African country.

“The deplorable security situation in our nation Nigeria and the ongoing discourse heating up the nation’s fragile social and religious climate are truly worrisome. More deeply painful is the persistent violence that has claimed countless lives, destroyed homes, and displaced families,” the Catholic bishops write.

“As murderous groups continue to unleash terror on defenseless citizens, we strongly condemn these atrocities that have brought untold anguish to many communities. It is a matter of grave concern that several predominantly Christian communities, particularly in the Northern and Middle Belt regions of the country, have come under repeated and brutal attacks, resulting in heavy casualties and the tragic loss of many Christian lives,” the bishops’ statement reads.

The Catholics leaders say they “salute the courage of the Nigerian people” who continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and trust in the promise of a better future.

“We urge all citizens, irrespective of religion, tribe, or political persuasion, to remain united in the quest for peace and the rebuilding of our common life. Every Nigerian is called to be an agent of healing, to reject hatred and retaliation, to speak words that foster understanding, and to uphold justice, dialogue, and mutual respect,” they write.

“Peace is not the responsibility of a select few. It is the duty of all,” the Catholic bishops say.

Follow Charles Collins on X: @CharlesinRome