Catholics in one city of the Philippines are holding a prayer rally to oppose the legalization of divorce in the country.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Saturday that it is organizing the event on July 27.

“Deep in our hearts is the sincerity of our intentions. It’s a thanksgiving to the Lord for the gift of family, the gift of the sacrament, and the gift of the many who have become witnesses to the marriage that has contributed to the welfare of many families,” said Archbishop Jose Palma.

“To us, that’s not hypocrisy at all. To us, it’s the sincerity of our hearts saying ‘thank you’ to many couples, who, despite many difficulties, believe in God’s grace that ‘we can go on,’” he said.

The prayer rally will start with a procession from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, where a Mass will be presided over by the archbishop.

The Philippines is the world’s only country without a divorce law – excluding the Vatican – since Malta legalized the dissolution of marriage it in 2011.

In May, the House of Representatives of the Philippines this week approved House Bill 9349, which would legalize absolute divorce in the predominantly Catholic Asian country.

Bishop Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran in the central Philippines of the central Philippines, in an interview Catholic-run Radio Veritas on May 16 urged members of Congress to reconsider the proposed divorce bill and “instead focus on promoting policies and programs that support marriage, strengthen families, and protect the well-being of all members of society.”

The bishop said a “society that values strong, stable families is a thriving society.”

“Divorce weakens the fabric of society by eroding the foundation of the family unit. It leads to social fragmentation, increased poverty, and a host of other societal ills. By promoting divorce, we are contributing to the breakdown of social cohesion and the erosion of moral values,” Uy told Radio Veritas.

This week, Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones of Cebu said the fact the Philippines still outlaws divorce is a distinction of pride.

“Instead of being insecure and ashamed, we should raise our heads as Christians, with respect to other religions that have their own beliefs, that in the Philippines, we can be the last bastion of hope,” he said.

“And when we do that, perhaps we can become the beacon of hope for the rest of the world. Isn’t that a beautiful reason to go on and give love more chances?” Billones added.

The archdiocese also announced it is consolidating the results of its signature drive against divorce conducted in all its parishes, saying it has so far gathered over 122,000 signatures.

As of July 20, the campaign has gathered 122,000 signatures. These will be submitted to the Senate along with a position paper opposing divorce.

“I invite the people to take marriage seriously because this is the only way to strengthen the family and the society,” said Monsignor Raul Go, the archdiocese’s judicial vicar.