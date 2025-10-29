People from various faiths including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar on October 29, 2017. (Credit: AP.)

MUMBAI, India – Eight police officers in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state were suspended for their failure to stop an attack on Christian missionaries by Hindu nationalists on Oct. 23.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a group of about 10 people assaulted the busload of missionaries from Kerala as they were leaving following a meal at a home in Juthana village.

The village falls under the jurisdiction of the Jakhole police post within the Raj Bagh police station area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

A video of the attack was widely circulated on social media, in which most of the police are seen as bystanders.

Following this, the Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) suspended eight police officers, including the Jakhole police post in-charge, for not intervening during the assault.

In addition to the suspension of the police officers, an official report was filed against about 10 people for the assault.

Although India’s vast population of 1.25 billion is 80 percent Hindu, Kashmir – located in a border zone that’s contested among India, Pakistan, and China – is 70 percent Muslim. Christians only make less than 0.3 percent of the population.

The attackers reportedly claimed the missionaries who came from South India are converting Hindus to Christianity. However, authorities stated that no evidence of forced conversion has been found, and an investigation is ongoing.

The video of the latest attack on Christians clearly shows some people armed with sticks and sharp weapons stopping a vehicle. The attackers smashed the front windshield and a side-view mirror of the bus, which was carrying a group of 10 to 15 Christian preachers.

Some of the attackers are seen proceeding to deal with the passengers inside the vehicle as a group of policemen watch the violent spectacle without doing much to stop the attack.

Only one policeman is seen trying unsuccessfully to stop an attacker who opened the door of the bus.

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said that the group of preachers had been invited by some locals to the area. According to reports, rumours that the missionaries were attempting to convert the residents of the area to Christianity started doing the rounds there, which is believed to have triggered the attack.

Bishop Ivan Albert Pereira of Jammu–Srinagar said he appreciated of the action taken by the superintendent in suspending the eight police for inaction, saying “this will help in giving a sense of confidence and security to the local communities.”

“Such incidents have not happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and the action of Mr Sharma will serve to as, a warning to both officials and perpetrators of communal incidents in future,” the bishop said.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident in Kathua district where a group of Protestant Christian missionaries were reportedly assaulted while sharing their message of faith. Violence of any kind, especially in matters of religion, wounds the spirit of peace and mutual respect that our nation upholds,” he told Crux.

“We are relieved that the situation has now calmed and that appropriate steps have been taken by the authorities. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Catholic missionaries have always experienced cooperation and goodwill from the Government and from our Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Buddhist brothers and sisters. This harmony is a precious treasure we must all safeguard,” Pereira said.

“India’s beauty lies in its diversity. Every faith has something sacred to offer for the good of humanity. Hence, let us strengthen our bonds of brotherhood, tolerance, and understanding, ensuring that respect for one another becomes the foundation of peace,” he told Crux.

“We appeal to all communities to remain united, reject violence, and continue building bridges of friendship and trust. May peace and goodwill reign in every heart and home across our beloved land,” he said.