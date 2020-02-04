Archbishop condemns London stabbing attack that injured Catholic school teacher

LEICESTER, United Kingdom – Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark called Sunday’s terrorist stabbing attack in London “saddening and shocking.”

The attack took place in London’s Streatham neighborhood, located in the Southwark archdiocese. Two people were injured before the attacker – who was wearing a fake explosives vest – was shot dead by police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured and with their families, and with all affected by this senseless assault. We thank our emergency services for their support and response,” Wilson said in a statement.

One of the stabbing victims has been identified as 51-year-old Monika Luftner, a teacher at St. Bede’s Catholic Infant and Nursery School in southwest London. Luftner is recovering at home.

The attacker, 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, had recently been released from prison after being convicted of terrorism-related charges.

“For those who think that terrorism can achieve anything we commit ourselves with determination to saying ‘no’ to violence on our streets and within our communities,” Wilson said.

The archbishop said the people of London would continue to stand together as a community.

“We will not allow this event, terrible though it is, to divide us. We are from different countries and religious beliefs, but we are united in our common humanity and our shared desire for a peaceful coexistence where every person is respected and can live in safety,” he continued.

“As the Catholic community in Streatham, we will continue to build good relations and work for the common good of all those who call this part of London their home. Violence solves nothing. We are, and remain, a people united for peace,” Wilson concluded.

On Monday, the UK government announced it would change the law allowing people convicted of terror crimes to be released after serving only half their sentences, and insisting the Parole Board assents to any early release.

