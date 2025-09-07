Listen

In the struggle to pray, we do not rely on our own strength. We turn to the Lord Jesus. We unite our prayers to his. It is only in the love of Jesus Christ that our prayers become efficacious in the providence of God. As Christians, therefore, we look to the Lord for his example and his grace.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches: “The prayer of Jesus makes Christian prayer an efficacious petition. He is its model, he prays in us and with us. Since the heart of the Son seeks only what pleases the Father, how could the prayer of the children of adoption be centered on the gifts rather than the Giver?”

In the Lord Jesus, we find the full dignity and power of our status as children of God. We have been adopted by grace and rightly turn to the Lord as the Son by nature. We see his posture before the Father. We see his praise and perseverance. By following the way of the Lord, our own hearts are reoriented and our prayer is matured as we seek the pleasure of the Father before, through, and above all things.

As fallen human beings, we struggle with distraction, dryness, and struggles of faith, and yet, in Jesus Christ, we receive all that we need to embrace the life of prayer, elevate our hearts, and fight the good fight to be in union with God.

Prayer is our vital and personal relationship with God. It is the spiritual air we breathe and the bond that helps us to know of God’s love and closeness. The benefits of prayer are beyond our imagination. And yet, our fallen nature does not want to surrender to prayer. It does not want to accept God’s sovereignty or the supernatural help of his grace. In our defiance, we want to do things our way.

It is pride that keeps us away from prayer. It is pride that empowers distraction, dryness, and the doubts of our hearts.

We need to cast off pride and humble ourselves, calm our hearts, turn to the Lord Jesus, accept his grace, and follow his example. We need to pray, but there will be no substantial prayer until we have a humble spirit. Humility is always the sure path of prayer.

As we wrestle to have the needed humility, the Lord Jesus prays for us. The very one who strengthens us to pray is also the very one who prays for us before the Father. Such a realization should fill us with great consolation, inspiration, and encouragement. The Lord wants us to pray and he is praying for us. He summons us to be with him on the path of prayer.

The Catechism tells us: “Jesus also prays for us – in our place and on our behalf.”

The prayer of the Lord Jesus is fully expressed in his Paschal Mystery, as he offers his entire self to the Father for our redemption. Everything else flows from or point to this sacred moment. The Catechism explains: All our petitions were gathered up, once for all, in his cry on the Cross and, in his Resurrection, heard by the Father.”

From his perfect sacrifice, all other intercession flows. The Father sees the sacrifice of his Son and hears his prayers on our behalf. The Lord is our constant intercessor and friend. The Catechism teaches: “This is why he never ceases to intercede for us with the Father.”

With the Lord Jesus praying for us, the odds are perfectly in our favor. We can turn to him, trust him, and rely on his divine assistance. If our prayer is contained in his, we will receive what we need and when we need it. The Catechism asserts: “If our prayer is resolutely united with that of Jesus, in trust and boldness as children, we obtain all that we ask in his name, even more than any particular thing: the Holy Spirit himself, who contains all gifts.”

