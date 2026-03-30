Sarah Mullally was installed as Archbishop of Canterbury on March 25, the first woman ever to hold the post. On the surface of it, there was a great deal of good feeling around the historic occasion. Beneath the surface, however, there are rumblings suggesting tensions between the Holy See and Canterbury may be coming to a head.

First, the good feeling.

The installation service was attended by Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster. The next day, Mullally and Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, celebrated morning prayer in the Chapel of Our Lady Martyrdom in Canterbury Cathedral, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Common Declaration by Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey, which was signed on March 24, 1966.