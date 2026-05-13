MUMBAI, India – Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal has condemned the killing of three Christians in Manipur, a state in the far northeastern part of India.

Three Kuki Baptist church leaders were killed and four others injured after militants ambushed a group of people who were traveling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for an inter-association ecclesiastical meeting.

Manipur has a population of just under 3 million, with 40 percent being Hindu and 40 percent being Christian. Among the state’s Tribal Peoples, Christianity is the majority religion.

The victims belonged to the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) and the United Baptist Council.

“This was not an incident. It was not an unfortunate encounter. It was a premeditated act of terrorism aimed squarely at the heart of Kuki peace-making — and it must be named for what it is,” said a statement from the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) condemning the event.

​“​These were not combatants. They were not political figures. They were unarmed servants of God who had labored day and night, often at the cost of their personal safety, to build a bridge of reconciliation between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities,” the statement said.

The attacks are viewed as being related to a sustained campaign of violence and territorial aggression by Kuki groups against Naga villages in the hill districts of the northeastern Indian state.

Catholic Archbishop Linus Neli of Imphal, the capital, has appealed for peace and calm.

​“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I express my profound grief over the tragic ambush on two vehicles carrying some church leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district,” he said.

“This painful incident, in which innocent lives were lost and several others injured, has caused immense anguish and further deepened the suffering and uncertainty already prevailing in the state,” the archbishop added.

​“I strongly condemn this heinous act committed against religious leaders who have remained a source of hope and strength during these difficult times of social unrest,” he said.

​“At this time, Manipur continues to witness fresh and sporadic violence in different parts of the State, further deepening the pain faced by its people. Such tragic events remind us of the urgent need to uphold the sanctity of human life and renew our commitment to peace and reconciliation,” Neli continued.

“Violence only deepens wounds, prolongs suffering, and weakens the bonds that unite communities. The people of Manipur have already endured immense pain, loss and suffering, and there is a growing longing everywhere for healing, understanding, and a return to normalcy,” he said.

​“I therefore make a sincere and humble appeal to all concerned to refrain from every form of violence and retaliation, and instead embrace dialogue, forgiveness, reconciliation, restraint, and peaceful coexistence,” the bishop said.

Neli also urged the authorities and responsible institutions to act with wisdom, fairness, and sensitivity so that peace with justice may prevail and confidence among communities may be restored.

​“In this dark hour, I express my prayerful solidarity with the bereaved families. We turn to God, the source of all compassion and mercy. We commend the souls of the innocent victims into his loving embrace,” Neli said.

​Father Varghese Velickakam, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Imphal, told Crux Now the issues surrounding the attack are still uncertain.

“We do not know the truth, implicating and counter-implicating, some forces are working behind to disrupt the peace process,” the priest said.