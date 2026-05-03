Pope Leo XIV marked World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, reminding people of the importance of the right to freedom of the press and noting how the right is threatened in different ways.

The pontiff also praised the Meter Association, an Italian research and advocacy organization dedicated to protecting minors from the scourge of sexual abuse and exploitation, especially online exploitation.

“I greet the Meter Association,” Leo said, “which for thirty years has been committed to defending minors from the scourge of abuse, while engaging both ecclesial and civil communities and promoting education aimed at supporting victims and fostering prevention.”